BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.59. 2,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,544. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.