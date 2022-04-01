BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

XEL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 16,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

