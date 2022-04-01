BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 128,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

