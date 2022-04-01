StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get City alerts:

CHCO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. Research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.