CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,216. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.