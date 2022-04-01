Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 11,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,695. The company has a market cap of $846.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

