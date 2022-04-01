Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

