Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 7,242 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 297,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average is $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

