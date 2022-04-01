Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CRU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Crust Network has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $850,966.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00009033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

