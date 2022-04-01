Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $278,662.64 and approximately $22,087.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

