PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $20.78. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 6,334 shares traded.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

