SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

SNX traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

