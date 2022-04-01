DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

