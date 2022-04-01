DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in TIM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TIM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 8,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.