Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,043. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.