Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HIBB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,337. The company has a market cap of $563.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

