6,844 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

JHX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.36. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

