Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,997. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

