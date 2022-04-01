Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $3.86 on Friday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.
ASTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
