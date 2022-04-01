Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.34.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,636. The stock has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.