Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.50.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.96. 4,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

