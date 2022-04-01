Zacks: Analysts Expect Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pardes Biosciences.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

PRDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,499. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $16,370,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,574,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.