Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Drops By 22.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,905. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

