Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $64.50. 30,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,648. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.