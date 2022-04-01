Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.64.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 538,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 25.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 176,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.4% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.