Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Declines By 17.3%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.