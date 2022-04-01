Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SHCR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 66,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

