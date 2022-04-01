Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $554.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $352.10 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

