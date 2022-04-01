The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Community Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.