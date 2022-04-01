LSV Asset Management Acquires 38,732 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $150,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $14,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 51.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $3,616,211 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Diodes stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. 4,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

