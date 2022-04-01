LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,572,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276,287 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $138,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radian Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 627,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Radian Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 4,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,562. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.