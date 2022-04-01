LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $129,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

VOYA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,214. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

