LSV Asset Management Sells 285,508 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,987,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $118,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after acquiring an additional 378,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,145,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,527. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

