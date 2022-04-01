StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.38.
NYSE:BUD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 25,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
