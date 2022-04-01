StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.38.

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 25,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

