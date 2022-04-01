StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

BBW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 2,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,409. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $294.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

