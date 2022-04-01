Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,204. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

