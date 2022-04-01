Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,940. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

