Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,310 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.