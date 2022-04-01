Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

