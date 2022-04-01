Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$6.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,645. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.