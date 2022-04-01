Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$6.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,645. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
