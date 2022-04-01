MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. 608,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,195. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 146,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

