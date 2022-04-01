Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $298.20. 4,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.15 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

