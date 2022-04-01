LSV Asset Management Has $185.14 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $185,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400 in the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

