Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.48% of Allison Transmission worth $169,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 302,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 226,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 3,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.