LSV Asset Management Sells 52,452 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,452 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $163,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAN traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.92. 357,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

