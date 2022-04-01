Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $20.57. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,139. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

