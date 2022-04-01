Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 1,001,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

