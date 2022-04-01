Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 1,001,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
