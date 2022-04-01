Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,809,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,943. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.