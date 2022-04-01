Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,943. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
