Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.10. 3,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,005. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

