Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE POLY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 98,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,147,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

